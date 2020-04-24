Local Organizations Launch Reclaim Our Region Website

In partnership with the Jackson Chamber, Scott City Chamber, Cape Area MAGNET and Visit Cape, the Cape Chamber has launched www.ReclaimOurRegion.com. In addition to outlining the Reclaim Our Region initiative plans, www.ReclaimOurRegion.com consists of practical tips for both businesses and community members to consider as we enter each new phase of recovery. Furthermore, businesses and community members are encouraged to visit the site to pledge their commitment to supporting our local economy as we recover from the global health crisis. In taking the Reclaim Our Region pledge, you are committing to:

Observe – I will act in accordance with the Governor’s orders and those of the County Health Departments.

Learn – I will seek out new ways to support the Cape Area Economy.

Act – I will shift my spending locally today, tomorrow and each day moving forward to support the success of my community.

Share – In the next 24 hours, I will encourage one family member or friend to take the #ReclaimOurRegion pledge.