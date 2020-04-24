Man’s body found following structure fire in Dexter

A man’s body was found after a structure fire was reported in Dexter on Wednesday. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner says that a house fire was called in on State Highway 114 in Dexter, and the structure was completely engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived at the scene. The building was destroyed, and the body of a male was discovered inside. The Stoddard County Major Case Squad has been sent to aid the Sheriff’s Department, Dexter Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Missouri Fire Marshall in an investigation on the incident, which is currently ongoing. The identity of the man is currently unknown, and an autopsy was scheduled for yesterday in Farmington.

