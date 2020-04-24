Officials in Kennett are Optimistic a Hospital Deal Will be Completed

Business and town leaders in Kennett say talks are continuing with potential hospital prospects. The town has been without an emergency room since 2018 when Twin Rivers closed. Kennett economic development director Jim Grebing says it’s a top priority for the mayor and the community.

Kennett residents who need hospital services now have to drive to Hayti, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff, or Arkansas. The town has seen 5 hospital closings since 2016. Congressman Jason Smith says rural hospital closures are associated with an increase in an area’s mortality rate.