Parson says all options on the table to complete next MO budget
After a roughly one-month break, the Missouri Legislature will get back to work next week. During yesterday’s Capitol press conference, Governor Parson says all options are on the table for lawmakers to complete the next state budget. He said his original budget proposal will have to be re-worked to handle the coronavirus’s impact on the state.
The Missouri Capitol will be partially reopened starting Monday to lawmakers, staff, and other essential people.