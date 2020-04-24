Pet food pantry opening again for distribution in Poplar Bluff

The Animal Welfare Alliance’s pet food pantry will be re-opening this weekend. The food pantry was opened earlier in the month as a way for residents who are being affected by the COVID-19 virus, and can no longer find or afford food for their pets, to obtain a free distribution of pet food. The organization stated that the next round of food distribution will be held on Sunday, from 2 to 5:30 pm, and that they will also be accepting donations of pet food or cash during this time. Pet food distribution is given preference to Butler, Wayne, Carter, and Ripley County residents.

