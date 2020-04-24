Update on body pulled from Black River in Butler County

The body of a man pulled from the Black River in Butler County has been under investigation. Butler County Coroner Andy Moore says an autopsy was performed on the body of 36-year-old John Bishop, of Poplar Bluff, who was found in the Black River on Sunday. Preliminary reports do not show any trauma to the body. His cause of death is still under investigation, and a final autopsy report is pending. Bishop was reported missing on March 18th, after not being seen or heard from since March 16th. His body was found about one mile from Hargrove Road in the Black River, in a decomposed state. It’s believed that the body had been there for at least a few days, if not weeks.

