False report of active shooter in Cape prompts brief lockdowns of nearby businesses, residences

After an investigation, the Cape Girardeau Police Department determined a report of an active shooter at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive to be unfounded. Local fire and police personnel responded to the scene Sunday afternoon, where some residents were evacuated as tactically-equipped officers investigated the call. The department’s communications unit received a call from a man who stated he had just shot his wife and would shoot others in the apartment complex they were in. After a thorough search of the apartment complex and the area, and being unable to locate the caller or victim, it was determined that the call was a hoax.

