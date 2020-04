Last night there was a fatal crash in Stoddard County on MO 153, 3 miles north of Parma. 24-year-old Kayla Atchley, of New Madrid, ran off the right side of the road, over corrected, and then ran off the left side of the road. She hit a ditch, overturned, and was ejected from the vehicle. Atchley was pronounced dead at the scene.

