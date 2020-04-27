Governor Parson and Senate President Pro Tem Schatz Focused on Missouri State Budget in Final Few Weeks

Missouri lawmakers return to the Statehouse in Jefferson City this afternoon, after losing four to five weeks of session time because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz says many bills will die, in the final three weeks.

Schatz’s top priority is sending a balanced state budget to the governor’s desk by the May 8th deadline, and he expects the Senate Appropriations Committee to work through this coming weekend. Schatz is also hopeful that lawmakers can pass a prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) and a legislative redistricting plan.