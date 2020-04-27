Islamic Center fire update

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched for a fire at the Islamic Center on North West End Blvd around 5 a.m. Friday. Crews arrived to find a moderate fire on the first floor with extension to the second floor apartments. Everyone was out of the building upon arrival and no one was injured. An additional alarm was called due to a firefighter becoming disoriented. The flames continued to spread because of the building construction type. The fire was contained after about an hour. Units were on scene performing overhaul by removing burnt debris and checking for hidden fires for an additional 2 hours. The cause is under investigation with assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Missouri Fire Marshalls Office, ATF and additional law enforcement agencies. 4 families were displaced by the fire with moderate to heavy damage to the building and contents. Friday night, special agent Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division said there will be a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for setting fire to the center.

