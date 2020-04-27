Monday, April 27th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A woman was arrested after allegedly spitting into produce bins at a Walmart in Florida. As detailed in a charging affidavit, 40-year-old Lisette Santis is facing a felony charge of recklessly tampering with a product in connection with her actions Wednesday evening at a Walmart in Holly Hill, a city outside Daytona Beach.

After Santis was booked into the county jail, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed a detainer seeking the Guatemala native’s expulsion from the country. An ICE notice indicates that a “final order of removal against the alien” had previously been lodged against Santis.

A Walmart employee told cops she was working in the store’s produce section Wednesday night when she spotted Santis opening a sealed package of guava, from which she placed pieces of fruit in her mouth. At one point, as Santis “spit the fruit out of her mouth, pieces of the fruit and spit got onto” a display of limes. She also allegedly left one of the guava pieces from her mouth in the lime bin.