Written Tests For Commercial Driver Licenses Resume At Limited Locations Beginning April 27, 2020, For Applicants With Essential Needs

Beginning today, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will provide written knowledge testing for commercial driver license (CDL) applicants with essential needs. The CDL written tests will be limited to specific testing locations statewide. Potential applicants should call the number listed for their area to determine locations and times these services are offered. A complete listing of testing locations can be found on the Patrol’s website. The following link contains information on driver examination stations: https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP32DES/DESTable.jsp. The Patrol will restrict the number of applicants allowed in each facility to ensure that the recommended social distancing measures are followed. All applicants should wear appropriate face coverings while at the facility. The Patrol also reminds you that there are several COVID-19-related extensions in Missouri for licenses, permits, and registrations. Information on the extensions can be viewed at the following link: https://dor.mo.gov/open.php

Like this: Like Loading...