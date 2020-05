The southbound lane of North Fountain Street between Mason and Pearl streets in Cape Girardeau will be closed for waterline repairs beginning at about 8 a.m. today, weather permitting. The work will take about a week to complete, again, depending on weather conditions. You are asked to use caution in the work zone, use designated detours and consider using alternate routes.

