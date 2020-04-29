St. Louis woman charged with making terroristic threat to Cape County Jail

A St. Louis woman has been arrested for making terrorist threats to the Cape County Jail. On April 12th, 26-year-old Brittany Scholl made false claims of being COVID-19 positive and recently in physical contact with an inmate in the Cape Girardeau County Jail. These statements turned out to be false and she was arrested yesterday for making a terroristic threat in the 1st-degree. Scholl is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on one charge of the terroristic threat with a $25,000 cash-only bond, and on a separate warrant from the Jackson Police Department for charges of stealing and forgery with a $10,000 cash-only bond.

