3 more Union County COVID19 cases

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. All three individuals are from Union County: a female in her 50’s, a male in his 20’s and another male in his 40’s. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 40 cases and no deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties are 3 in Alexander County, 1 in Hardin County, 4 in Johnson County, 4 in Massac County, 17 in Pulaski County, and 11 in Union County. There are no new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. Currently, there are 16 individuals who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States. The one Hardin County case has recovered, as well as 2 from Johnson County, 3 from Massac County, 6 from Pulaski County, and 4 from Union County.

