Law enforcement are currently at the scene of a missing child in Stoddard County, northeast of Bloomfield. A 5-year-old boy was missing from his bed yesterday morning. The child has autism and was last seen at bedtime. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E officers and the Dexter Police Department are enroute to assist with the search. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

