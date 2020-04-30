Cape Girardeau man charged with federal arson charges

A Cape Girardeau man was charged by a federal complaint with maliciously damaging a building by means of a fire. 42-year-old Nicholas Proffitt will appear in court today for an initial appearance. On April 24th, just before 5 a.m., a fire was discovered at The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. The Center’s video security system for the time of the fire observed Proffitt throwing multiple objects through a glass window, causing it to break. He threw two containers into the Center through the broken window and stepped through to enter the Center. He then picked up the containers and splashed liquid inside the Center. Proffitt ignited the fire with some type of fire starter. The blaze began immediately and appeared to be accelerated by the liquid that was poured in the building. This is an ongoing investigation.

