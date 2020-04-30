Drive-Thru Food Distributions

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled another series of Covid-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following temporary layoffs and school closures due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The next Covid-19 Response Mobiles will be:

Today, 5 p.m., Red Star Pantry, 1301 North Main, Cape Girardeau

May 4, 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, 100 East Marshall, Charleston

May 5, 10 a.m., Cape Church of Nazarene, 2601 Independence, Cape Girardeau

The mobiles are intended for families who are newly in need because of job losses or reduced hours due to the coronavirus. They will be drive-through distributions so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food. People who need food assistance should attend only the mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and a piece of mail that shows proof of residence. Patrons should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household.

Additional information on receiving food assistance is available at semofoodbank.org, Pantry Locator page, or click on Programs and Mobile Food Pantry to find other scheduled mobile food distributions.

The food bank also can help with applications for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/formerly food stamps) for those who are recently unemployed. For SNAP application assistance, call Lindsey Kern at 573-475-7573. People wishing to help provide food for those who need it may donate online at semofoodbank.org, click on the Donate tab or mail donations to P.O. Box 190, Sikeston, MO 63801. Flag donations for Covid-19 Disaster Fund.

