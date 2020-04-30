MO Parks to gradually return to normal operations; beach and camping lovers will have to wait
Missouri’s State Parks will gradually return to normal business operations. On Monday, concession-operated lodging, dining, marina, and retail operations will begin reopening at the discretion of the individual concessionaires. Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Carol Comer says park campgrounds and park-run lodging will remain closed.
On May 11th, Castlewood, Elephant Rocks, Watkins Woolen Mill, and Weston Bend State Parks will reopen for day use only. On May 18th, the off-road-vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park will reopen. Visitor centers, park offices, tours, programs, group camps, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, pools, and beaches will remain closed.