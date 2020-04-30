MoDOT Extends Permit to Allow Trucks to Haul Heavier Weights on Interstates, Highways

To continue to ensure the critical flow of goods to aid the state’s COVID-19 emergency response, the Missouri Department of Transportation today extended the timeframe for trucks to be able to carry heavier loads on the state’s interstates and highways. The special overweight permit, which allows haulers to transport up to 100,000 pounds on any state-owned highways including interstates, will be available until June 15, 2020. The following criteria must be met:

A copy of the special permit and a bill of lading must be in the possession of the operator of the overweight vehicle during its operation and shall be produced for inspection upon request to any Missouri law enforcement official and/or any MoDOT employee. Motor carriers can find this document at www.modot.org/mcs.

The load must carry supplies and/or equipment in the direct effort to prevent, contain, mitigate and treat the effects of the COVID-19 virus. This includes shipments of livestock, poultry, feed, fertilizer and fuels. Any fuels being transported can be hauled at 100,000 lbs. or up to the manufacturer’s specifications of the tank type being operated, whichever results in the lower weight.

Undertaking movement is evidence that both the owner and operator of the equipment agree to abide by the conditions of the special permit and all other non-exempted requirements for overweight loads.

Carriers may haul up to 100,000 lbs. gross weight on semi-trailer configurations with five or more axles. The axles must meet the minimum distance requirement stated in the special permit. Carriers using trucks or semi-trailers with fewer axles are allowed to haul up to an additional 10% heavier than licensed weight.

Carriers and vehicle operators must obey all structure postings and size and weight restrictions.

Violation of any of the conditions of the special permit will void the permit and subject the owner and operator to penalty.

Movement under this special permit is authorized 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The permit, first made available March 25, 2020 through April 30, 2020, is now extended to June 15, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., Central Daylight Savings Time.

