Scott County Route ZZ closed for bridge replacement

Route ZZ in Scott County will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over drainage ditch 4. The bridge is between Route BB and Rose Parkway, near North Main Street in Sikeston. The work will begin at 6 a.m. May 10th, and the bridge will reopen at 6 p.m. Aug. 15th. Replacement of the span is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million “Focus on Bridges” program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. For more information about the project, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

