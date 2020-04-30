Thursday, April 30th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Punta Gorda, Florida man called 9-1-1 multiple times and asked deputies to deliver him ice cream and liquor. Last Saturday, deputies responded to a Punta Gorda apartment after 65-year-old Michael James Gables called 9-1-1 to report an “emergency.”

When deputies arrived at Gables’ apartment, he asked them to take a $20 bill that was on the couch and return to his place with some liquor. Deputies told Gables that needing a liquor delivery wasn’t an emergency and if he called again then he would be charged with misuse of 9-1-1. Gables told the deputies that he understood.

The next day, Gables made another emergency call to 9-1-1 operators who dispatched deputies to his apartment. This time, Gables asked the deputies to take his ice cream out of the freezer since he wasn’t able to get out of his recliner. Since Gables wasn’t in distress or in need of medical attention, deputies placed him under arrest for misuse of 9-1-1.

