Butler County angler catches world record size spotted sucker

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Tyler Goodale of Poplar Bluff for catching a new state-record spotted sucker. The 5-pound, 4-ounce fish not only breaks the previous state-record, a 3-pound, 10-ounce fish caught in 2014 also by Goodale, but also qualifies for the world record.

Goodale was fishing at Duck Creek Conservation Area April 1 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method.

MDC staff verified the spotted sucker’s weight using a certified scale at MDC’s Southeast Regional Office in Cape Girardeau. This is the fifth state-record fish of 2020.

Goodale is familiar with spotted sucker and has spent time researching them with MDC as a volunteer.

Goodale said his latest record will be used for science.

Goodale said he’s enjoyed fishing at Duck Creek for more than 30 years.

Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: trotlines, throwlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery, and atlatl.

For more information on state-record fish, visit http://bit.ly/2efq1vl.

