Candidate withdraws from SIU Carbondale chancellor search

President of Lamar University in Texas, Kenneth Evans, has withdrawn his candidacy for the position of chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Sunday.

The two remaining finalists are special assistant to the provost at Western Michigan University, Susan Stapleton, who interviewed April 16 and 17, and former president of Texas Southern University, Austin Lane, who interviewed April 20 and 21.

President Dan Mahony said he hopes to have a new chancellor in place July 1. More information about the search and remaining finalists is available at chancellor.siu.edu/search.

