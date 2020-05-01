Southern Seven reports 5 new COVID19 cases and 4 new recoveries

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region: two females in their 50s from Union County; two males from Union County; one his 30’s, the other in his 40’s; and a male in his 40’s from Pulaski County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 45 cases and no deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties are 3 in Alexander County, 1 in Hardin County, 4 in Johnson County, 4 in Massac County, 18 in Pulaski County, and 15 in Union County. Southern Seven also reports 4 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region: one is from Union County, one is from Alexander County, and two are from Pulaski County. Currently, there are 20 individuals who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States. The 1 Hardin County case has recovered, as well as 1 from Alexander County, 2 from Johnson County, 3 from Massac County, 8 from Pulaski County, and 5 from Union County.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!