Tipton Linen Fire

On Wednesday, just before 7 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Fire Department was called for a report of smoke coming from the roof of Tipton Linen on Independence St. Upon arrival, there was black smoke coming from the roof. The initial units pulled a hose to the southeast corner of the building and extinguished the remaining fire that was initially controlled by 2 sprinkler heads that had activated. After the sprinkler system was shut down, crews remained on scene to assist with smoke removal. The state fire marshal was called in to investigate. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage to the property was moderate.

