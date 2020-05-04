Authorities say man assaulted mother, held up in house for hours

A nearly six-hour standoff ended Wednesday night with the arrest of a Wayne County man after authorities deployed tear gas into his mother’s Advance home. At about 6 p.m., authorities received a 911 call from an Advance woman, who reported she had been assaulted inside her home by her son. The woman’s son is someone authorities have dealt with in the past. The man was at his mother’s house on Benton Street when they got into an argument, and he assaulted her. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner said the woman had a laceration on the side of her head. Once his mother got out of the house, the man barricaded himself inside. Estimating negotiations went on for four to five hours “with no luck.” A decision was made to shoot tear gas into the house, then the Sikeston SWAT team went inside. The suspect was taken into custody at about midnight and booked at the Stoddard County Jail pending the filing of formal charges. You can read more in the Daily American Republic.

