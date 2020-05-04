Governor Parson’s Schedule for May 4 – 8, 2020

This week, Governor Mike Parson will continue holding daily briefings Monday – Friday at 3 p.m. to provide updates regarding COVID-19 in Missouri. Governor Parson will be joined by various Cabinet members and subject matter experts.

The briefings will continue to be live-streamed on Governor Parson’s Facebook page, and pictures will be available on the Governor’s Flickr page.

On Monday, May 4, Governor Parson will also travel to Joplin and Springfield for various “Show Me Strong” Recovery visits. Governor Parson will visit CDL Electric Company and Red Racks Thrift Store in Joplin. In Springfield, he will visit Bass Pro Shops and Cox Medical Center South.

Monday, May 4 – Friday, May 8, 2020

Governor Parson to hold daily COVID-19 briefings

When: 3:00 p.m.

Where: Governor’s Office – Room 216

State Capitol

Monday, May 4, 2020

Governor Parson to visit CDL Electric Company

When: 8:00 – 8:25 a.m.

Where: 602 South Michigan Ave., Joplin, MO 64801

Governor Parson to visit Red Racks Thrift Store

When: 8:30 – 8:55 a.m.

Where: 3132 S. Rangeline Rd. Suite B, Joplin, MO 64801

Governor Parson to visit Bass Pro Shops

When: 10:05 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: 1935 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO 65807

Governor Parson to visit Cox Medical Center South

When: 10:40 – 11:00 a.m.

Where: 3801 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO 65807

