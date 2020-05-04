Monday, May 4th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

Some social media clout-chasing challenges are easier than others. One recent trend, the “pee your pants challenge,” is certainly low on effort — though it may take some extra post-production cleanup.

Videos of the challenge do demonstrate people actually urinating on themselves. Step one: Film yourself in front of the mirror saying “pee your pants challenge.” Step two: Pee your pants.

The challenge began with an April 21st post by Liam Weyer. The hashtag he started has 1.9 million views as of Friday morning, and dozens of other videos recreating the challenge and reacting to it.

While the challenge may be disturbing to some, it’s at least not outright dangerous like the nutmeg challenge, which encourages creators to consume highly toxic levels of the spice.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!