Parental Kidnapping Sikeston – Children Safe

Yesterday morning, Sikeston DPS officers responded to the 1300 block of William Street in Sikeston in reference to a parental kidnapping call. Officers were advised a female took her non-custodial children from foster care while they were outside the residence. The female was seen placing the two children in a vehicle and leaving the area. The department contacted Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Amber Alert Program who issued an endangered person alert. The department also issued a message to the surrounding agencies to advise them of the incident. A tip from an anonymous caller let us to the female’s location in Miner. Both children were located around 6:30 pm and custody was returned to the Department of Family Services. The investigation led to police filing charges for 27-year-old Akira Marr, of Sikeston, for Parental Kidnapping.

