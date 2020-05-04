Retirement of DPS Deputy Director Kenny Jones

On Friday, Sikeston DPS Deputy Director Kenny Jones, officially retired.

From 1985 to 2004 Jones served his community well as Moniteau County sheriff. In 2005 he continued his service to local communities when he was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives from District 117.

While in the House, Jones pushed for legislation to benefit local school districts, as well as legislation to provide better benefits for veterans who became state employees. He sponsored and was instrumental in passing legislation to pay local sheriffs’ deputies a living wage. Thanks to his dedication and hard work, today more than 350 local law enforcement families are no longer needing some type of public assistance.

During his time as deputy director, Jones consistently held the needs of local communities at the forefront – ensuring their needs were looked after – whether through funding, allocation of resources, or simply through open communication.

