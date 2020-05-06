412 Triumph Foods workers without symptoms test positive for coronavirus

The state says 412 Triumph Foods meatpacking plant workers without related symptoms have tested positive for the coronavirus. During yesterday’s press conference, Missouri Health Department Director Randall Williams says the results are out of 2,367 workers who were tested.

Williams says he believes asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 are less contagious than those who have symptoms. But, the CDC says that is still unclear. Williams says some test results from plant workers are still pending.

