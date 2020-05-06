Cape Girardeau, East County fire crews respond to overturned trailer at P&G

A tractor-trailer operator was briefly trapped inside his vehicle Monday afternoon after its attached trailer overturned in the drop lot at Procter & Gamble in Cape Girardeau County. Cape Girardeau firefighters assisted the East County Fire Protection District in responding to the scene. The 53-foot trailer was fully loaded with shipments of diapers and sanitary wipes when it overturned, and the driver was extricated once the overturned trailer was stabilized by Carnell’s Garage and Wrecker crews. The cause of the crash has not been officially determined. The driver received treatment for minor injuries at the scene, but did not require medical transportation.

