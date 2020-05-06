Driver in Monday morning police pursuit charged with meth possession, fleeing police

A driver who allegedly led Cape Girardeau and Illinois State police in a pursuit across state lines Monday morning has since been taken into custody and charged for fleeing from police and meth possession. After abandoning his vehicle, Tyler Ford, of Thebes, IL, he took off his jacket and fled on foot. When officers found the jacket, they discovered a small bag of meth. Later that day Cape PD was contacted by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, informing them that Ford had been taken into custody. Ford has been charged with one count of possession of meth, and one count of resisting a lawful stop and causing the risk of serious injury or death to others. His bond was set at $10,000 cash-only. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

