Utility Says Monday’s Storm was Worst to Hit Southeast Missouri Since 2009 Ice Storm

Officials in Portageville hope power is restored to the entire community by this afternoon. Congressman Jason Smith says that Monday’s severe storms knocked power out to the entire town of Portageville.

Portageville is working with emergency management officials to receive large generators at the water plant by this morning, to ensure efficient water supply. More than 10,000 residents across southeast Missouri were without power after the storm struck.

