Wednesday, May 6th, 2020
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…
You might say it’s a bad day when you run over yourself at an intersection – and then get arrested for it. That’s what reportedly happened to 39-year-old Anthony Williamson of Rapid City, South Dakota.
Witnesses say Williamson was at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Mountain View Road about 11:25 a.m. Friday when his car door opened and he fell out. They say the vehicle’s rear wheel then ran over his legs.
A passerby was able to stop the vehicle. After being evaluated by medics and declining treatment, Williams was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.