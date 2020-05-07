ISP investigation into shooting in Cairo

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 2300 block of Pine Street in Cairo on Tuesday. They were requested by the Cairo Police Department to investigate the shooting which resulted in a female receiving non-life threatening injuries when she was hit by gunfire. The 25-year-old Cairo woman was transported via ambulance to a regional hospital where she was treated and released. The incident is being jointly investigated by the Cairo Police Department, Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, and ISP. If you have additional information, contact the ISP at (618) 542-2171 Extension 1207.

