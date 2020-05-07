MO provides $1.5 million to six regional food banks

The Department of Social Services says it will divide $1.5 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund among Missouri’s six regional food banks. Acting Director Jennifer Tidball says the funding will help food banks serve pantries, domestic violence shelters, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and other meal sites.

State Director of nonprofit Feeding Missouri Scott Baker says the need for emergency food is surging at the same time donations are declining. He says more food must be purchased, and the increasing demand is forcing prices to skyrocket.

