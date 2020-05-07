Poplar Bluff man sentenced to federal prison in 2018 death case

A Poplar Bluff resident was sentenced to time in federal prison in regards to a 2018 death case. 26-year-old Skylar Carter has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a felony charge on 1st degree involuntary manslaughter. The incident allegedly occurred in November of 2018, where Carter struck 59-year-old Daniel Lashley in the chest, leading to his death from blunt-force trauma. He was found in a ditch near Henry Street and taken to Poplar Bluff Regional, where he passed away. Witnesses state that Lashley had been in an altercation with Carter in the ditch, where Carter had hit and kicked Lashley, leading to his injuries. Following his trial, Carter has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

