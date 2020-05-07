Rescheduled Dates Announced for ‘101 Dalmatians KIDS’ Youth Theatre Workshop

Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus has rescheduled the summer youth theatre workshop. The workshop is producing “101 Dalmatians KIDS” as part of its 2020 River Campus Summer Arts Festival. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the workshop is now scheduled for July 20-Aug. 9. Rehearsals are scheduled for July 21-31 and performances will follow with an opening scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Additional performances are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 8 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 9. Limited workshop space is available for 20 workshop attendees. Cost is $375, which assists in covering expenses of costumes, props, royalties, snacks, T-shirts and staff. Roles are for actors ages 8 to 14. Actors will be in rehearsal and costume fittings both mornings and afternoons until the week of tech rehearsals. At that time, some night commitments will be required. Register online at app.semo.edu/sfs/pymt/svpa, or for more information, call Theresa Messmer at (573) 651-2210 or email tmessmer@semo.edu.

