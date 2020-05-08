4 officers injured following Stoddard County vehicle pursuit

A vehicle pursuit in Dexter led to one arrest, and four officers suffering injuries. The Dexter Police Department reports that officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit on Monday, where a driver ran a stop sign and almost hit a patrol car. The man was driving erratically during the pursuit, and intentionally drove into a police patrol car in the South ditch of Lighthouse Drive. Four Dexter police officers were injured in the pursuit, and were transported to a Dexter hospital for treatment. 25-year-old Thomas Christian was taken into custody at the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department for 2nd degree assault and resisting arrest.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!