Friday, May 8th, 2020
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Tulsa Police responded to Woodland Hills Mall for a disturbance caused by a naked man and woman. Corporal Brian Collum said it started with a stalled vehicle call and a woman getting out of the vehicle, naked, and running. Her clothes were found in the car.
Police said the man followed the woman and was carrying a pit bull on his shoulders. Officers said they got a call about every half-block from citizens. Collum said they found the man’s clothes in a parking lot between a restaurant and the mall. He said drugs were found in the clothes.
Officers went into the mall and found the couple hugging each other. He said Macy’s employees had wrapped a towel around them both. The pair admitted to taking marijuana and dipping it into a cup of PCP. They could be booked on complaints of indecent exposure, vandalism, and public intoxication.