A Missouri hospital official says there are two main differences why you have not heard as much information about this year’s flu season. CEO of Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare Craig Thompson says the coronavirus has impacted many people in little time.

He says the other difference is there’s already a flu vaccine to minimize symptoms and improve outcomes. Scientists are working to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

