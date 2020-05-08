Missouri Air National Guard to conduct B-2 stealth bomber salute to COVID-19 essential workers

The Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing will conduct B-2 flyovers of six Missouri communities to honor medical and healthcare professionals, essential employees, and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19 today. The flyover will include a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th/131st Bomb Wings, which will pass over Camdenton, Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City and Springfield. You are encouraged to follow strict social distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large viewing groups.

Tentative Schedule:

Please note: Times are subject to change

4:14 p.m. – Camdenton

4:50 p.m. – Cape Girardeau

5:12 p.m. – St. Louis

5:43 p.m. – Columbia

6 p.m. – Jefferson City

6:22 p.m. – Springfield

