Missouri State Highway Patrol Stations Observe Truman Day

All driver examination stations will be closed today in observance of Truman Day. Effective May 11, 2020, driver testing services will resume for written and skills testing of all classes, including Class F (operator’s) skills testing, at limited locations across the state. The Missouri State Highway Patrol asks you to be patient and to allow essential drivers with the most pressing need for service to test first. Those applicants who are able to wait until after Memorial Day to seek testing services will assist in making this process smoother for all drivers. Visit the Patrol’s website https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP32DES/DESTable.jsp for a list of designated driver testing locations, days of service, hours of operation, and contact information.

The Patrol asks you to wear face coverings while in driver examination facilities and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Face coverings will be removed briefly when the applicant’s photo is taken during the licensing process. The Patrol asks applicants appearing for skills testing to arrive with a sanitized vehicle and a face covering to wear during testing.

The Patrol requests that members of the public refrain from taking a written or skills-based driver examination if:

· you, a member of your household, a family member, or other personal acquaintance, have been diagnosed with COVID-19;

· you have had contact with any person diagnosed with, or suspected of having, COVID-19;

· a medical professional, hospital staff member, or other health agency representative has asked you to self-quarantine; or

· you have an undiagnosed fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptom associated with COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.

If you are unsure about whether you meet any of these criteria, please postpone seeking a driver examination and return at a later date.

This request is based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are designed to prevent the spread of (COVID-19).

