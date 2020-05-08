Scott County Route W closed for drainage work

Route W in Scott County, between County Roads 417 and 413, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17, and the road will be open to local traffic only.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

