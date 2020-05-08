Sikeston Chamber Community Update

Bootheel Counseling Services: BSC Talks

Bootheel Counseling is offering FREE web presentations with a goal is to provide tips, training and techniques on managing your behavioral health while starting a conversation with our community.

The presentations are beneficial to everyone so help spread the word and see this flyer for all the details.

If you can't join live, a copy of the presentation will be available on the BCS Facebook page.



Missouri Delta Medical Center Update

Missouri Delta is resuming elective surgeries this week.

Understanding the balance of risks between community exposure to COVID-19 and suspended healthcare for existing conditions, elective surgery access will be provided with safeguards in place. COVID-19 screenings will be conducted on all patients as part of their pre-op testing. Surgery patients may have one support person that will be required to wear a mask. This decision will be evaluated on an ongoing basis with the potential for future waves of infection.



Show Me Strong Recovery Order IS IN EFFECT

Please remember that the public is relying on the business community to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the State.



Key components include:

Any entity that employs individuals that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows: (1) Twenty-five (25) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²); (2) Ten (10) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²) or more.

Restaurants may offer dining-in services, provided that the limitations on social distancing and other precautionary public health measures, including proper spacing of at least six feet (6’) between tables, lack of communal seating areas to parties that are not connected, and having no more than ten (10) people at a single table, are properly adhered to. The continued use of drive thru, pickup, or delivery options is encouraged throughout the duration of this Order.

The full order can be found here.

Phase 1 Guidelines and FAQ’s can be found here.

U.S. Chamber Resources

The next U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Path Forward broadcast was yesterday at 2:00pm.

This was a dialogue led by U.S. Chamber president Suzanne Clark on helping America prepare to restart the economy and get millions of people back to work.

The next installment of Path Forward will feature conversations about learnings and best practices for reopening strategies from companies around the globe with insights from World Medical Association chairman Dr. Frank Ulrich Montgomery.

The recordings of previous programs will be available on uschamberfoundation.org.

The next U.S. Chamber Virtual Town Hall with Inc. is today at 11:00am.

U.S. Chamber chief policy officer Neil Bradley and Inc. editor-at-large Kimberly Weisul will be joined by a panel of experts who can answer questions and offer insight to any small business trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

