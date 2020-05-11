Food Bank Holds Drive-Thru Food Distributions To Address Increased Demand Due to Covid-19

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled two more Covid-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following temporary layoffs and school closures due to the outbreak of Covid-19.



The next Covid-19 Response Mobiles will be:

Tuesday, May 12, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 416 North Main, Perryville

Thursday, May 14, 10 a.m., Ely Baptist Church, 1215 Church Street, Kennett



The mobiles are intended for families who are newly in need because of job losses or reduced hours due to COVID-19. They will be drive-through distributions so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food.



People who need food assistance should attend only the mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail that shows proof of residence. Patrons should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household.



Additional information on receiving food assistance is available at semofoodbank.org, click on Get Help. The food bank also can help with applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/formerly food stamps) for those who are recently unemployed. For SNAP application assistance, call Lindsey Kern at 573-475-7573.



People wishing to help provide food for those who need it may donate online at semofoodbank.org, click on Virtual Food Drive or mail donations to P.O. Box 190, Sikeston, MO 63801. Flag donations for Covid-19 Disaster Fund.

