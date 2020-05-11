Homicide in Charleston on 5-9-2020

A Charleston man was killed this weekend after being hit with gunfire. Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, the Charleston DPS received a call of gun shots in the area of South Elm Street. Responding officers found a vehicle at the intersection of Elm and Ironbanks with two people that had been shot. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Antonio Bogan, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 51-year-old female, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was air lifted to an area hospital for medical treatment. She is expected to survive. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department are assisting in the investigation. There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information concerning this crime is urged to contact the Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!