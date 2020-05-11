Missouri House Budget Debate Features Discussions on Feral Hogs, Meat Processors and Lottery Advertising
The Legislature has approved a $35-billion state operating budget, which contains language prohibiting the Department of Conservation from funding a federal employee at the Mark Twain National Forest in southern Missouri. During Friday’s floor debate, State Representative Robert Ross told colleagues that the Conservation Department tried to put $130-thousand in the budget for the employee.
Ross says under the new budget, the funding instead will pay for things like feral hog traps and cameras. The budget is now on Governor Parson’s desk.